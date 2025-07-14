Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of COF stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

