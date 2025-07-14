Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $168.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.92 and a one year high of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

