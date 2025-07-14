DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 490.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,903 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream makes up approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

