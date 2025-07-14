Emerald Advisers LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in MSCI by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.73. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.