Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.8%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 55,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

