Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after buying an additional 311,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $259.60 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average is $221.85.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

