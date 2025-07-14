iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,105 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $128,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

