Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 31st

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2%
Regency Centers stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $25.63.
About Regency Centers
