Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on July 31st

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2%

Regency Centers stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

