Arizona State Retirement System Sells 562 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RJF opened at $158.49 on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

