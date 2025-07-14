New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 156,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $111,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $104,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.