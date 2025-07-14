Gladstone Capital Corporation Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $636.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 93.42%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Capital stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gladstone Capital worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

