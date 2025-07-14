INV VK HI INC2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

INV VK HI INC2 Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:VLT opened at $11.01 on Monday. INV VK HI INC2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

