INV VK HI INC2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.
INV VK HI INC2 Stock Up 0.0%
NYSE:VLT opened at $11.01 on Monday. INV VK HI INC2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.
INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile
