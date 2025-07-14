DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.2%

DBL opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

