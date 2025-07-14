Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $43.94 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $946.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.