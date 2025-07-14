Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,828 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.69.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $142.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

