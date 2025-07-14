J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 490 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 490 ($6.61) in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 792.99 ($10.69) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 526 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 800 ($10.79). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 647.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

