J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 490 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 490 ($6.61) in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
