Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes $224,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $277.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.42 and a 200 day moving average of $282.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.