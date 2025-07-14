Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.6%
LANDO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Bet Big on Uber Stock’s Expansion in Autonomous Driving
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.