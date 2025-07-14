Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.6%

LANDO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

