Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.72) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.92) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday.

LIO stock opened at GBX 376.50 ($5.08) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 378.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.86. The company has a market cap of £237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 301.50 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($9.44).

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 55.56 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £5,423.04 ($7,313.61). Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

