Financial Analysis: Electronic Sensor Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESNR) vs. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) and Electronic Sensor Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Electronic Sensor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 2.31% 19.47% 5.95% Electronic Sensor Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bruker and Electronic Sensor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 0 6 4 0 2.40 Electronic Sensor Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $52.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Bruker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than Electronic Sensor Technologies.

79.5% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bruker and Electronic Sensor Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $3.37 billion 1.97 $113.10 million $0.52 84.21 Electronic Sensor Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technologies.

Summary

Bruker beats Electronic Sensor Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Electronic Sensor Technologies

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic devices used for vapor analysis. The company offers zNose, an electronic nose designed for various industry applications, which can detect odors and chemical vapors produced by explosives, chemicals, and biological weapons, as well as used for identifying hazardous industrial materials, improvised explosives, and flammable materials. Its product is used in the homeland security, chemical and petrochemical, environmental, life science, and food and beverage industries. The company also provides spare parts, such as columns, saw detectors, and traps; and accessories, including rugged shipping case, battery assemblies, battery chargers, DC/AC inverters, desorbers, heaters, remote samplers, sample injectors, system controllers, user tool kits, and water traps, as well as support and validation services. Electronic Sensor Technology offers its products through online store. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newbury Park, California. Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. is a subsidiary of Halfmoon Bay Capital Limited.

