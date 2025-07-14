Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

IQI opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 5,360 shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $50,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,008.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust ( NYSE:IQI Free Report ) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

