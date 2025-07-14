Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,997 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

