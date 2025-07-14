Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,607,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CWT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

