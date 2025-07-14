Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,016 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 490 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $293.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $387.06 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $395.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,167.56. This represents a 74.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,915 shares of company stock valued at $219,399,582 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

