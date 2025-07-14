Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.23.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $937.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,008.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $958.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.