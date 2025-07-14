Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,573.04. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $223,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 138,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,629. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,471 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BOX by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after buying an additional 1,725,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in BOX by 9.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. BOX has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

