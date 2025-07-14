Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after acquiring an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,202,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $230.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.34. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 25.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

