Diversify Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $288.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

