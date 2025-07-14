Allworth Financial LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $51.07 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

