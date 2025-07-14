Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,147,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

