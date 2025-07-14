Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

TEAM opened at $187.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.70. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 444,570 shares in the company, valued at $97,796,508.60. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,796,508.60. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,683 shares of company stock valued at $85,999,659. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

