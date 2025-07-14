Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,165 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after acquiring an additional 876,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

