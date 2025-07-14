Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.