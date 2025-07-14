Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Price Target at $24.83

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have commented on S. Westpark Capital reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $1,084,596.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,581,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,180,476.72. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,347 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,807. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SentinelOne by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

