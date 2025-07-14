Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 97 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $801.93 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,098.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $725.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

