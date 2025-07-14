Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,626 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $443.57 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

