Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 701,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $48,939,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $201.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.02.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

