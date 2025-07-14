Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:COR opened at $295.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.29.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

