Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

