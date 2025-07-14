Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,163,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $405.73 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

