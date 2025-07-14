Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,982 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $2,191,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE BX opened at $162.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.