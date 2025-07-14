Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,749.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 5,267,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,728 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

