Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.0% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. The trade was a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $93.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

