Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,440 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

