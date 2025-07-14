Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,564 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.64.

Autodesk stock opened at $280.39 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.03 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

