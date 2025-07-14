Florida Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 470,439 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 232,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,868,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,737.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 75,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.