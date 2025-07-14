LRI Investments LLC Sells 234 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LRI Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $100,138,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.43.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:AMP opened at $536.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $516.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.