Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.52.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $188.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $155,239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8,956.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 465,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after purchasing an additional 460,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after purchasing an additional 443,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.