JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) is Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Florida Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,155,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,195,000 after purchasing an additional 447,136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,753,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,477,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after buying an additional 329,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,002,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of BBUS opened at $112.90 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $113.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.33.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

