MQS Management LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 149.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 98.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RLI by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RLI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Down 0.8%

RLI stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

